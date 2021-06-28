FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help locating a person of interest in connection to a Forest Park homicide case.
On May 27, officers were called to investigate a parking lot on the 5000 block of Old Dixie Road.
When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered Delmario Benton lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Benton was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
After further investigation, detectives are searching for a person of interest identified as 22-year-old Samuel Dixon.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Samuel Dixon, please call the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 404-608-2366.
Information can be given anonymously. You can also submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. This person may be armed and dangerous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.