SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) Police have released photos of three persons-of-interest in a fatal shooting at a Walmart location in South Fulton in late February.
The shooting happened in the early afternoon of February 26 at the Walmart on Old National Highway. Police said the victim was shot in the parking lot. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries where he later died.
On Monday, police released still images of surveillance video showing the persons-of-interest police are looking for. If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.