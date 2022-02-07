Police seeking public's help identifying woman accused of cashing $32K in stolen checks

ATHENS, GA. (CBS46) – Police are seeking the public’s help locating a woman who allegedly passed over $32,000 in stolen and forged checks across several metro Atlanta cities.
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department says the checks were stolen from the victim’s purse inside her vehicle at Southeast Clarke Park on Jan 31.
Over a span of two days, the checks were cashed with the victim’s driver's license in Buford, Dacula, Norcross, Kennesaw, Woodstock, Douglasville, Conyers, and Covington.
Anyone with information on this suspect's identity can contact Detective Franco at 762-400-7100 or at Nathaniel.Franco@accgov.com.
