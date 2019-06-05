BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) – Police need the public’s help in identifying a suspect who was allegedly involved in identity theft and forgery in Buford.
A surveillance video captured the suspect depositing checks to a BB&T bank account in February 2019. He was also seen withdrawing money from the ATM machine as well.
The bank detected odd account activity and notified the bank account holder immediately. Fraud investigators determined the information found was a mix of a real and false identity. The thief was able to obtain almost $5,300.
According to the police report, the suspect was a black man who was last seen driving a 2011-2015 silver Audi A4.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.