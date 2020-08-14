ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying suspects involved in a shooting that left two dead and several people injured over Fourth of July weekend.
Atlanta Police were dispatched around 1 a.m. after reports of a shooting on the 200 block of Auburn Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Investigators say, a large group of people were at that intersection engaged in a party and watching fireworks when vehicle struck a pedestrian in the area.
The incident quickly escalated into an altercation between a number of people that ended in gunfire, leaving 12 people injured and two dead.
Anyone with information on the individual and vehicle in the images to call Crime Stoppers.
Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.
Exactly why the death penalty is so needed: to rid society of amoral dangerous members.
