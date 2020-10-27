Trick or treating will be hard enough this year for parents thanks to the pandemic, but now criminals are also giving parents something to think about.
“It’s frightening,” said a neighbor learning of a raid at a nearby house where candy laced with narcotics was found.
#trickortreat-ing will be hard enough for parents this year with the #pandemic. Throw in narcotics laced candy to the problem pile. Story @cbs46 #Atlanta #Halloween #Crime pic.twitter.com/M47zbAeTPT— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) October 28, 2020
Atlanta Police’s APEX and Fugitive units seized huge amounts of drugs, guns, money and tainted candy from the house in West Atlanta.
“We were able to recover in excess of $70,000 worth of narcotics and a total of seven firearms, two of them being semiautomatic long guns and three of them being stolen,” said APD Sgt. John Chafee.
Neighbors were shocked adding that the residents had only been at the house for a couple of months.
“They would have a limousine not a limousine but a bus where people would get on and go and I didn’t understand that,” said the neighbor.
Neighbors were even more shocked at the candy laced with narcotics found doors away from multiple families with young children.
“That’s very disturbing First of all I think Halloween needs to be cancelled because of the coronavirus, but that is very, very disturbing,” said the neighbor.
Police are now warning all parents to remain vigilant while surveying treats their kids may receive.
“If I were a parent I would want to be looking at what my kids are receiving and making sure there’s a level of involvement there that you’re not just thinking that everything’s ok, you want to just take a look,” said Sgt. Chafee.
