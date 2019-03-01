DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46)- Computers, paperwork, cars and drugs were seized from J. Rob Auto Sales in Douglasville on Friday.
“They requested the key holder for this business because no one was actually here when we arrived,” said Captain Brad Stafford.
That key holder was 25-year-old Devon Jones, who police said was an employee of the dealership. Jones was arrested for having fake identification and possession of drugs. CBS46 has learned more charges are pending.
“Mr. Jones, they believe is complicit in the larger fraud case that has taken place here.”
J. Rob Auto Sales popped on the Douglasville Police Department’s radar in mid-December when the DEA alerted officers that a shipment of marijuana was headed there.
“They were put on a transport truck and we intercepted the truck,” Stafford said.
Officers then began investigating the dealership and now believe it was a front for drug distribution and computer forgery.
“Saying that they were selling a certain number of cars and then requesting a far greater number of temporary tags and we believe they were selling those temporary tags for a profit.”
On Friday, undercover agents executed a search warrant and took truckloads of evidence away. Every car on the lot was seized.
Twenty-year-old Kayla Collins, who did not work at the dealership but arrived with Jones, was arrested for possession of drugs and will also be questioned by officers.
