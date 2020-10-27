ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A load of drugs and weapons are off the streets following a bust by the Atlanta Police Department’s Fugitive and APEX Units.
Investigators say they were searching for a wanted person at 538 Cedar Ave. NW on Oct. 21 when they found a large amount of marijuana inside the home. After determining the intended suspect was not there, the fugitive units requested APEX investigators respond to the scene and take over the narcotics investigation. After obtaining a warrant, officers returned to the home where they arrested 24-year-old Tyrone Scott.
Scott was charged with trafficking marijuana and cocaine, possession of MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly) with the intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
