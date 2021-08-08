ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Acworth Police made a huge discovery during a traffic stop last week.
On August 2, officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle and learned the occupants were not from the Acworth area.
Officers then spotted illegal contraband, that then led to an investigation into the area the contraband was purchased.
Police got a search warrant and found approximately one pound of marijuana, 53 LSD tabs, THC Wax, and multiple THC vape pens.
Multiple people, who have not yet been named, were arrested for charges of possession, distribution of controlled substances.
