Police seize over $9k in cash, drugs and weapons in South Fulton drug bust

Three men are behind bars and face a slew of charges following a drug bust in South Fulton.
On Monday, the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force along with City of South Fulton narcotics investigators arrested Tory Almond, 44, Aleeiah Leefoguem, 30, and Devonta Clark, 46. According to South Fulton Police Investigator Shannon McKesey, Almond was wanted for aggravated assault.
During the investigation, officers entered Almond’s home on Old National Highway and discovered marijuana, cocaine, $9,100 in cash and several weapons, two of which were reported stolen.
Authorities seized the narcotics, cash and weapons, along with a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche.
Almond and Clark were charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving a stolen gun.
Leefoguem was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
