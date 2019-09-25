ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) – The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is warning citizens to use caution when purchasing vape cartridges after they seized more than 2,300 fake THC cartridges.
Police said the homemade vape cartridges are identical to those produced by a California company where THC is legal. However, when the homemade cartridges were assembled, several other chemicals were added that carry additional health concerns.
THC is illegal in Georgia. Purchasing THC from another state where it is legal and shipping it back to Georgia is also illegal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.