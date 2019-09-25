ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) – The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is warning citizens to use caution when purchasing vape cartridges after they seized more than 2,300 fake THC cartridges.

Police said the homemade vape cartridges are identical to those produced by a California company where THC is legal. However, when the homemade cartridges were assembled, several other chemicals were added that carry additional health concerns.

THC is illegal in Georgia. Purchasing THC from another state where it is legal and shipping it back to Georgia is also illegal.