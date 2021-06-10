FOREST PARK, GA (CBS46)—Clayton County police are searching for a semi-truck driver who fled the scene after striking a vehicle and two pedestrians on the highway.
According to Clayton County police, the accident happened on Thursday just before 9 p.m. near the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport at I-75 northbound near the I-285 west on-ramp.
A police spokesperson said a HERO unit stopped behind two tractor-trailers on the shoulder. The HERO driver was in the process of assisting motorists on the highway. Moments later, the semi-truck, attempting to pass, hit a disabled vehicle and two people who exited their vehicles on the highway.
The semi-truck driver did not stop at the accident, and witnesses were not able to get a description of the driver.
One of the victims was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Clayton County police at 770-477-3747.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.