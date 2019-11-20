FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A Fulton County man has been sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 20 years after being convicted of raping an alleged prostitute in 2015.
Kelsey Johnson, 48, was convicted on Tuesday of raping a 28 year-old woman working as a prostitute on February 7, 2015.
Johnson and the woman agreed to have consensual sex for a fixed amount of money but before the transaction took place, Johnson became violent toward her.
Johnson choked and strangled the woman before raping her for 10 hours in a bedroom of his mother's home.
Police say the rape ended when Johnson left the home to buy drugs.
Johnson, who had been convicted of rape in Fulton County on three other occasions, was convicted of rape and aggravated assault.
