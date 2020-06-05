ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are trying to find the people who opened fire and shot up several apartments in southeast Atlanta.
According to police, the shooting happened Thursday evening at the Reynoldstown Common located near the 1100 block of Wylie Street.
Officers arrived and residents said several apartments were damaged by gunfire, however, there were no injuries.
Detectives located multiple shell casings at the scene.
“Preliminary investigation indicates there was an exchange of gunfire between a group of males who fled the location before police arrived,” according to a statement from police.
Police do not have a motive for the shooting and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
