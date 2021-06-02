UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- It's not uncommon to hear about acts of violence on metro Atlanta highways.
In the latest shooting, two men were shot and killed in a car on I-285 in College Park Tuesday night. Police suspect road rage and are still looking for the shooter.
Officers across metro Atlanta have seen and responded to road rage cases. Police say there are things drivers can do to avoid ending up on the receiving end of an angry driver's behavior.
Sgt. Ken Mohney oversees the Union City Police Department's traffic unit. He's seen it all.
"Cutting people off, aggressive driving, following too close, yelling at each other, swerving at each other, or one car swerving at the other in some cases, slamming on brakes," he said.
He said the first thing drivers should keep in mind is to follow traffic laws to avoid an intense interaction with other drivers - don't speed, don't follow too closely and stay in your lane.
If you do happen to cut someone off, for example, and that driver gets upset and starts to get aggressive, Mohney said it's key to not engage them.
"Once you engage them back you're more likely to end up in a bad situation," he said.
"Do your best to avoid them, don’t talk back to them, don’t use your hand gestures that people use, drive, just drive you car," he said. "Stay in your lane basically, slow down, get out of their way, move over. If you have to pull over and stop, pull over and stop.”
"If that person drives by you, don’t catch back up with them, stay behind them," he added.
He said if it reaches a point where you feel you're in danger, call 911 and get the police involved. If the person follows you, try to get to a gas station or another location with people and cameras.
Try to get a license plate number if you can. Mohney said you may be tempted to record the other driver on your cell phone but keep in mind that could anger them even more. In addition, it's illegal to hold your phone behind the wheel.
Mohney said, "If they're not getting a reaction out of you, they may just let you go."
