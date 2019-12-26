ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- While Christmas may be over, police said the stealing shenanigans are on the rise for the holidays.
“Let’s be honest, all of us opened up Christmas presents and now we have these massive bags of trash and don’t know what to do with them," officer Chuck McPhilamy said.
According to police, there is a significant increase in burglaries between Christmas and the New Year.
McPhilamy told CBS46's Iyani Hughes that it's often because people put their larger gift boxes from items like TV's, computers, and other electronics outside on the curb.
“The items that would be something you would want to see under our tree, the same rule applies for your local criminal looking to come up with a quick something to pawn," McPhilamy said.
So what can you do to avoid becoming a target of theft?
“Take the time to cut those boxes up and dispose of them inside a black trash bag so that it is hidden. Or take it to your work if your work will allow you to get rid of the large box. Do something to conceal the fact that you have this new, beautiful gift," he said.
To go one step further, officer McPhilamy suggests taking a picture of your items serial numbers just in case.
“In the unlikely event it does get taken, the very first thing we are going to ask you for is the serial number to prove it was yours." Officer McPhilamy said. "If you don’t have that, even if you see your TV in a pawn shop and we're positive it is yours if there are no distinguishing marks and you don’t have the serial number, I can’t prove that that was taken from your house, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.