EVANS COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Evans County that left one man dead Friday night.
At approximately 10:30 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Evans County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred off of Firetower Road in Claxton, Georgia.
Police believe multiple law enforcement agencies were conducting a roadblock/license check at Highways 129 and 169 in Evans County, when a Kia Rio approached the checkpoint.
The driver, later identified as Ramone Dwight, 29, of Claxton, told a Georgia State Patrol trooper that he did not have his driver’s license on him and provided the trooper with a false name.
The trooper returned to his vehicle to verify if his license was valid. The trooper returned to Dwight’s vehicle and asked him to get out.
At that time, Dwight sped away from the checkpoint.
As officers chased the vehicle, Dwight began to shoot at the officers, striking multiple police vehicles.
A female passenger was pushed from the car during the chase that reached speeds up of over 100 mph.
Several PIT maneuver attempts were made, but the chase ended when Dwight lost control of his vehicle off Ponderosa Road and Firetower Road.
Once stopped, Dwight got out of his vehicle and ran while firing at officers.
An Evans County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a Hagan Police Department officer fired their weapons as Dwight was shooting and pointing a weapon in the direction of several officers.
Both officers shot back, striking Dwight. Officers began to rendering aid to Dwight, when EMS responded and transported him to Evans Memorial Hospital where he later died.
During a search in the area where the officers shot Dwight, officers found a semi-automatic handgun.
No officers were injured during this incident.
The female passenger was not seriously injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.