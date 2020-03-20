CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An officer is on paid administrative leave after a shooting Friday afternoon at an apartment complex in Forest Park.
An officer responded to a call about a man with a gun who was threatening to shoot people in the 200 block of Morrow Road. When Clayton County officers arrived, they attempted to make contact with the man identified as Justin Demond Johnson.
The 22-year-old ran from officers who followed, telling Johnson to stop. During the incident, the officer fired his weapon. Johnson was hit. He is in stable condition at Grady Memorial Hospital.
The officer fired two shots according to police at the scene of the shooting. A handgun was recovered at the incident. The officer was not injured, and has been placed on administrative leave.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation and upon completion, it will be turned over the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.