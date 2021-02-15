Cobb County police are investigating a Sunday night fatal triple shooting.
According to police, the deadly shooting happened 8:30 p.m. at a home near 900 block of Peel Castle Lane.
Officers responded to the home and found two men and an eight-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.
According to police, Jermery Mathis, 27, shot Dreyon Mathis, 31, and the eight-year-old child.
After Jermery shot both Dreyon and the boy, Jermery then shot himself, police said.
Dreyon and the child both died from their injuries.
Jermery is in the hospital with critical injuries.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting.
A police spokesman said the shooting appears to be domestic-related.
