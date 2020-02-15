ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured at a Marta station in Atlanta late Saturday evening.
Officers were dispatched to the North Avenue station after reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, police found the victim who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital.
Investigators said the suspect is not in custody at this time.
Details surrounding the incident are not yet known. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.