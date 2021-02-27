Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person in southeast Atlanta late Saturday night.
Around 8:09 p.m., Atlanta Police officers reported to Moreland Avenue and Memorial Drive following a person shot call. When they arrived, officers found a man dead on the scene. He appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound.
Officers have detained one person and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
