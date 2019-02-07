ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- The family of a man fatally shot by police is suing the City of Atlanta and the officer involved the shooting.
Gaysha Glover told CBS46 reporter Bobeth Yates even though her son D’Ettrick Griffin was in the process of committing a crime he was wrongfully killed by an Atlanta police officer.
“Yeah he was stealing a car and what he was doing was wrong but that didn’t give that officer the right to execute my child” added Glover.“He didn’t deserve what he got,” she said.
The shooting took place at an Atlanta gas station January 2019. The officer who was in plain clothes left his unmarked car running with the door open and walked to the other side to pump gas. During that process it’s believed Griffin slid in the car and attempted to drive way.
That’s when he was shot multiple times in the back.
“In Georgia the crime of joy riding which means going for a ride in someone else’s car without their permission, carries a punishment of a $1000 fine or one year in jail or both,” said the family’s attorney Jonathan Hibbert. “In our country its long been established we value human life above the value of property,” he added.
Glover said she wants justice.
“They could have gotten that car down the street. The car has GPS. I’d rather see my son in jail than have to sit up here and go pick my baby up from a funeral home," said he grieving mother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.