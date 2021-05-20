ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near a busy Atlanta interstate Thursday afternoon. 

The incident sent one person to the hospital, police reported. The shooting happened underneath a ramp at the Cleveland Avenue exit on the southbound lane of I-85. 

Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News on this developing story. 

Person rushed to the hospital following a shooting on Cleveland Avenue.

