A shooting near Piedmont Park in midtown Atlanta left one person injured and a suspect on the run late Tuesday evening.
Police are investigating the incident that occured on the 400 block of 10th Street, one block from the Charles Allen Drive entrance of the park.
Witnesses reported that a person with a rifle allegedly shot the victim and fled the scene. The victim was alert conscious and breathing.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
