SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting in Sandy Springs wounded a child Thursday around 5 p.m., according to police.
The incident happened at the Edgewater at Sandy Springs apartments on Roswell Road.
According to a police spokesperson, the shooting was accidental, the child found a loaded handgun and the owner is being charged with reckless conduct.
The child underwent surgery and is in stable condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.