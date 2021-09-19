ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta police are investigating a shooting, which appears to be initiated over a money dispute. The preliminary investigation reveals the altercation was over a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, where the fight started inside a club and spilled outside.
At this time, it appears all parties involved know each other.
“The girlfriend used to date another girl, and that girl sent her brothers over here to talk about the PPP loan and try to get their money back. The brother supposedly shot the boyfriend,” said police.
Police say a man was shot in the arm and taken to Grady Hospital.
It happened just before 3 a.m. on Saturday outside of Pal's Lounge. Officers responded to the shooting scene at Auburn Avenue and Bell Street in northeast Atlanta.
According to police, the attackers had on masks. Officers tell us the incident was caught on camera.
We have learned no suspects are in custody at this time. This story will be updated when new information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.