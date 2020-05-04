ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police say a man dropped off at Atlanta Medical Center is the victim in a shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Gun Club Road.
Police arriving at the scene around 6:40 p.m. Monday were unable to locate the suspect after receiving shot fired call. At the scene, investigators found evident of multiple rounds being fired. Witnesses notified police that the victim was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle.
It was later determined he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
Questions surrounding the incident remain unanswered due to the victim being uncooperative, according to police.
