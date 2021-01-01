Dunwoody police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a store employee during a shoplifting incident.
According to Dunwoody police, the crime happened on December 24 at the Macy’s Department Store at Perimeter Mall.
Dunwoody police said three men were reportedly shoplifting from Macy’s.
When a loss prevention officer confronted the men, one of the suspects “brandished a handgun, and pointed the weapon” at the loss prevention officer.
Moments later, all three suspects fled the store.
There were no injuries during the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dunwoody police at 678-382-6997.
