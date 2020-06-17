ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred late Tuesday night near the 3000 block of Hogan Connector in southwest Atlanta.
According to an officer at the scene, there was at least one shot fired during the attempted carjacking.
A car crashed into a fence and down an embankment during the attempted carjacking, however, there were no injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
