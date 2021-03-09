A shooting inside a metro Atlanta mall led to a chaotic evening for shoppers Tuesday afternoon.
Around 5:30 p.m. DeKalb County Police responded to the Gallery at South Dekalb Mall on Candler Road after reports of a shooting in the area.
Despite crowds at the location, there were no reports of injuries.
Mall goers told CBS46 News that they heard a commotion from businesses near the food court area.
Investigators confirmed, a fight erupted inside one of the stores. Dekalb PD said multiple people were involved in the physical altercation but the agency could not confirm what the initial dispute was about.
"At some point, someone fired a gun. Fortunately, no one was injured and investigators are trying to determine who is responsible," a spokesperson said in a statement.
Throughout the night, officers blocked entries and exits as they interviewed mall managers inside.
CBS46 spoke to one visitor who said he was leaving at the right time, just as the chaos erupted.
"It was haywire, people running out, kids are running all over the place, cars about to crash into each other," explained Bryon Williams. He was in the mall for a haircut. "The fact that nobody was hurt and it was just some idiot doing something they shouldn't do, I guess that makes me feel a tad bit better."
Williams added, "but it does concern me that people are allowed to walk into a public place with a gun."
CBS46 News did reach out to the mall management for a response, we have not yet heard back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.