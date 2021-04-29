PAULDING CO., Ga. (CBS46)--Paulding County investigators are asking for the public’s help in tracking down someone who may have shot at a vehicle during a dispute.
According to a Facebook post from the Paulding County sheriff’s office, the incident happened just before 6 p.m. on April 22 near Ida Lane and Macland Road.
The post stated two vehicles were traveling east on Mcland Road. “While traveling east, the occupants of the vehicles engaged in some type of dispute where shots were fired from one vehicle to the other.”
During the incident, a stray bullet hit another driver’s vehicle. There were no reported injuries, according to the post.
Detectives said the two vehicles pictured in the Facebook post may have been involved in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (770) 443-3015.
