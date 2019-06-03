DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) As temperatures heat up in Georgia, a movement is going viral on social media. The movement: Guns down, Water Gun Up.
Organizers of the event at Perkerson Park in Southwest Atlanta are looking to promote non-violence in the community. Families and kids were invited to enjoy the event.
The Atlanta Police Department said more than 500 people showed up, and that's when the event became unmanageable.
“Crowds grew to unmanageable levels, we brought officers in to try to clear streets, unfortunately the streets around the park were blocked by vehicles and pedestrians, so we were forced to shut it down,” said Deputy Chief Jeff Glazier.
Officers were drenched with water and Deputy Chief Jeff Glazier said the officers did exactly what they were supposed to do and were able to shut the event down in less than 30 minutes while staying composed.
“We don’t train for water fights, that is an unintended consequence of trying to bring that type of event under control, again they showed tremendous restraint.” Say Glazier.
One of the organizers of the event, Mariel Orr, Atlanta Rapper known as Trouble said, they want people to have fun in their communities and feel safe. This event is to promote non-violence in Atlanta communities.
“It be a lot of unnecessary violence with the robberies and car jackings and everything. We can take it to another level, it will calm everything down and people will have fun again there so much BS going on in the city”
