Alpharetta, GA (CBS46) All southbound lanes on Georgia 400 are blocked at this time near Haynes Bridge Road in Fulton County due to a police situation.
The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety tweeted that the roadway is closed due to a person on a road sign along the highway.
The closure has caused a huge backup in the area.
It is unclear when the roadway will fully reopen.
****Person on roadway sign GA 400 SB at Haynes Bridge Rd. Southbound shut down.— AlpharettaPublicSafety (@AlpharettaDPS) February 27, 2019
Negotiator enroute. Media do not call PIO. Setting up command now. Will advise media point shortly pic.twitter.com/HJhRxGe28o— AlpharettaPublicSafety (@AlpharettaDPS) February 27, 2019
Negotiator on site. Person is communicating with us. Media can meet PIO on Haynes Bridge near over pass. Will update again in 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/MJnma2P9ak— AlpharettaPublicSafety (@AlpharettaDPS) February 27, 2019
