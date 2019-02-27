GA 400 ax 2
Source: GDOT

Alpharetta, GA (CBS46) All southbound lanes on Georgia 400 are blocked at this time near Haynes Bridge Road in Fulton County due to a police situation.

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety tweeted that the roadway is closed due to a person on a road sign along the highway.

The closure has caused a huge backup in the area.

It is unclear when the roadway will fully reopen.

