ATLANTA (CBS46) – Authorities are looking for a Smyrna man wanted for committing fraud and forgery.
Warrants have been issued for Victerius Holyfield, 33, of Smyrna, for one count of Insurance Fraud and one count of Forgery in the 1st Degree in connection with a Cobb County case.
“Mr. Holyfield submitted a claim to Lemonade Insurance regarding stolen items from his vehicle,” said Commissioner King. “During the course of the claim, the suspect submitted fraudulent receipts in order to gain insurance money totaling $10,000.”
Anyone with information on this case should call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.
The warrant was issued on December 9th by a Cobb County Judge.
