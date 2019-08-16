MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Wheeler High School was placed on lock down Friday morning after authorities found a weapon on a student.
Students told the school's administration about a rumor floating around regarding another student who allegedly made a threat to the school. During an investigation, the weapon was found on that student.
Cobb County School district investigated, and authorities arrested the student with the weapon.
After the lock down school resumed but students were uneasy not knowing if it was a drill or a real threat.
A junior at Wheeler High School Jake Aaron said he was nervous because reality kicked in that this could have really happened. “It’s kind of scary because you aren’t safe anymore especially at school,” he said.
All students are safe, and police have not confirmed what type of weapon was found.
The School District is still investigating the incident.
