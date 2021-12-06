UPDATE (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police Department on Monday released surveillance footage of a man suspected of stabbing a man and woman to death in their downtown Atlanta apartment on Nov. 22.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.
Police say you do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
On Monday at around 9:26 p.m., police responded to reports of a person stabbed at the Camden Vantage Apartment Homes located at 180 Jackson Street in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man dead with what appeared to be stab wounds.
Atlanta Police homicide investigators responded to the scene and began their investigation.
A preliminary investigation suggests the two lived together. Another man was allowed into the apartment where he stayed for a substantial amount of time before leaving, police said. Later, after the man left, the pair were found dead.
At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident.
Investigators are gathering information and working to determine the details surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.
The murders come a little more than a month after an incident in the same apartment complex during which a man was shot three times in the back.
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police are investigating a double fatality near Jackson Street NE and Irwin Street NE.
