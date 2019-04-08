COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A Marietta man may be clinging to his life after suffering critical injuries in an early Monday morning accident on Oak Lane.
Cobb County Police said 27-year-old Evan Jones was travelling eastbound on Oak Lane just after midnight when his vehicle left the roadway and struck at tree. Jones, who was driving a Mazda, was navigating a curve in the road at an excessive speed and under the influence of alcohol when the accident occurred.
Police believe both alcohol and speed are contributing factors for the collision.
Jones was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in critical condition.
