LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A community came together to help police find a suspect who was involved in a fatal armed robbery on November 12.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said, Carl Rupnow was fatally shot near a Pete’s convenience store on the 1800 block of Lee Road Lithia Springs around 11 a.m.
After further investigation, police were able to identify the suspect’s place of employment which ultimately led an arrest. Police identified the suspect to be Freddy Pouerie of Lithia Springs.
A statement from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office:
“Members of the community that came forward were crucial in assisting investigators in the quick apprehension of Pouerie and thus making the community that much safer. We would like to thank the community for their continued support in our efforts to make Douglas County a safe place to live.”
The shooting remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.