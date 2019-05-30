DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- A fatal shooting in Decatur early Wednesday afternoon left one dead and a suspect in custody.
Police responded to a fatal shooting on 3000 block of Weslock Circle. Upon arrival officials saw a victim laying on the grass with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.
Witnesses told police the suspect who allegedly shot the victim was sitting in a Dodge Journey that was parked nearby. Police took Aziza El-Shair into custody without incident. During the arrest, El-Shair told officials there was a gun under her seat.
According to Dekalb County Officals this is an on-going investigation.
