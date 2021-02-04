Police have a man in custody after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a hotel lobby in downtown Atlanta and ran inside the facility.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. at the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel on Courtland Street. Police say the man was driving a stolen vehicle out of the Macon area when he crashed into the lobby doors. He then ran inside the facility before being captured.
Officers actually shut down the elevator of the facility for a short time while searching for the man. No injuries were reported. The suspect has not been identified.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
