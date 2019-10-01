MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) The Cobb County Police Department is searching for a suspect accused in fatal shooting on August 17.
The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. at a trailer on the 100 block of Westside Drive in Marietta.
Police say the suspect was trying to rob the victim when he fired a 9 mm handgun several times, striking the victim twice.
The suspect is described as a black man, standing about 5'9" with short twists or dreads and a small patch of hair on his chin.
He's considered to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3945.
