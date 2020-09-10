NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- An officer involved shooting was reported in Norcross early Thursday afternoon, according to Gwinnett County Police.
The incident occurred near Willow Trail Parkway and Indian Trail-Lilburn Road.
One person and a police K9 were reported as having been shot. Authorities confirmed that the K9 had passed away from its injuries.
The GBI was called to the scene to investigate.
This is a developing story; CBS46 will provide more details as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.