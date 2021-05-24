ATLANTA (CBS46) -- After a lengthy investigation, a man is behind bars and faces a slew of charges in connection with multiple shootings that killed one person and injured another.
On November 1, Atlanta police responded to a person shot call on the 700 block of North Avenue in northwest Atlanta. When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment but ultimately succumbed to his injuries, police reported.
During the investigation, police were also made aware of another shooting in the area. The victim, who suffered from a gunshot wound as a result of the shooting, was able to transport himself to a local hospital for treatment.
After nearly six months, authorities identified the suspect to be Richard Stewart. On May 21, police arrested Stewart in Riverdale. Stewart is charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and aggravated assault.
The Atlanta Police Department released the following statement:
"We would like to commend the Homicide Unit for their diligent work in identifying the person responsible for this act of violence. We would also like to thank the Fugitive Unit for their swift apprehension of Mr. Stewart. Our mission to track down those who prey on innocent people and make our streets unsafe is relentless and unwavering. We will continue to use all technology and available resources to keep our city safe. We can all sleep better tonight knowing another violent suspect is behind bars. Job well-done team APD!"
