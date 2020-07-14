COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A man is in critical condition after being shot by an officer following a vehicle chase that also led to the arrest of two other teens.
According to the GBI, Cobb County Police officers spotted a reported stolen vehicle along Riverside Parkway in Austell around 11:30 p.m. Officers tried to stop the car but the driver sped away and a chase ensued.
The vehicle stopped behind a building in the area and two of the suspects took off on foot. The third suspect then allegedly pulled out a weapon and was shot by an officer. He was taken to Grady Hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.
The two other suspects, ages 15 and 17, were both arrested. No officers were injured during the incident, which remains under investigation.
