SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) Police say two people have been shot while sitting in the garage of a home in South Fulton early Monday morning.
The shooting took place around 1:15 a.m. at the home on the 7800 block of The Lakes Drive in South Fulton.
South Fulton Police say a suspect walked up to a garage where several people were sitting and opened fire. Two people were hit. Both were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
The suspect, only described as wearing a hoodie, fled the scene on foot. A motive for the shootings is unclear at this time.
