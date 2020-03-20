Police suspect robbery in shooting death of 94-year-old man

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A 94-year-old man is dead after being shot during a residential robbery.
DeKalb County police responded to a shooting call on River Road in Ellenwood around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers found Frank Collins shot; he later succumb to his injuries at a local hospital. Police suspect the incident is not a random act, and it appears to be robbery related.
Officers located several other victims in the home. They each had non-life-threatening injuries from being shot.
Police believe several suspects are responsible for the alleged robbery. They have not been identified. The investigation is still ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.