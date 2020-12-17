Police are seeking the public's help in locating a suspect who allegedly robbed a pedestrian at gunpoint in Buckhead.
On November 24, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Park Avenue after reports of a pedestrian robbery. The victim told officers that he was robbed at gunpoint while he waiting for the elevator inside the Huntley apartment complex.
The victim added that he was confronted by the suspect who then produced a firearm and demanded his belongings. In a matter of seconds, the suspect then fled the scene with the victim's book-bag and credit card.
At this time, police are asking anyone with information on the individual and vehicle in the images to call Crime Stoppers.
Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.
Authorities say that you do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
