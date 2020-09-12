SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Sandy Springs police charged a suspected drunk, unlicensed driver with hitting a police car and driving off.
It happened around 5 a.m. Saturday on GA 400 south near Hammond Drive. Police said the officer was in his patrol car with emergency lights flashing in a lane closure when 38-year-old Elfego Lucas Rivas of Roswell slammed into the officer's car and took off. He was later caught and charged with DUI, aggravated assault, following too closely, hit and run, failure to report accident/render aid, driving while unlicensed, and a Move Over Law violation.
The officer was taken to the hospital for his injuries, which are not life-threatening.
Police remind drivers it's the law to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles such as police, fire, EMS, and HERO units that have emergency equipment activated. If you can't move over, you are required to slow down while passing them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.