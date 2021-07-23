ATLANTA (CBS46)—A woman is facing serious charges after driving her car into a restaurant, causing extensive damage.
The accident happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday at Public School 404, a restaurant in the 900 block of Howell Mill Road.
According to police, the intoxicated woman hit her gas pedal and drove her car into the restaurant.
The woman had minor injuries, and the front of the business had a lot of damage.
