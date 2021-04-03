A man is behind bars after he allegedly struck a police cruiser with his vehicle on GA 400. The accident happened Saturday morning around 1 a.m., according to Sandy Spring police.
Police reported an officer pulled over a vehicle on GA-400 South near Windsor Parkway. During the traffic stop, the officer was parked on the right shoulder with his car emergency lights activated.
Moments later, the rear side of the officer’s cruiser was struck by another car.
"The Officer was transported to a nearby hospital where he remains and is being treated for injuries sustained during the collision", according to a police spokesperson.
The driver, Khouri Smith, 24, of Atlanta was arrested for driving under the influence and reckless driving, police said.
According to a statement from Sandy Springs police, "This is yet another reminder of the seriousness and dangers of drunk driving and its implications. If you plan on drinking and need to get somewhere, please use services such as Uber, Lyft or call a friend. Doing these simple things can save a life, including your own. Lastly, every time there is an emergency vehicle (police, fire, ems, HERO unit) with its emergency equipment activated, it is the law to slow down and move over."
Before 1AM, an SSPD Officer was on GA-400 South @ Windsor Pkwy on a traffic stop when his patrol vehicle was struck by an unrelated vehicle. The Officer was inside his patrol vehicle with its emergency equipment activated and fully visible on the right shoulder. Driver was DUI pic.twitter.com/7Nln2VlXxC— Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) April 3, 2021
